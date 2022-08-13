Sherri R. Luther Sells 10,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $629,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,811 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,660.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after buying an additional 587,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,787,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,334,000 after purchasing an additional 108,996 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,372,000 after purchasing an additional 469,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,792,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

