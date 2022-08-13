Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells $599,154.80 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $95.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 365.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.76.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.