Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells $599,154.80 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $95.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 365.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

