Royal Bank of Canada Trims Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Target Price to C$10.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.65.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 3.0 %

TSE:HBM opened at C$5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

