Chris Spurio Sells 13,222 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $598,295.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chris Spurio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of CBIZ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,475,619.84.

CBIZ Price Performance

CBZ opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

CBIZ Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CBIZ by 683.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CBIZ by 161.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the second quarter worth $234,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

