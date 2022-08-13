Chris Spurio Sells 13,222 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $598,295.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Chris Spurio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 1st, Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of CBIZ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,475,619.84.
CBIZ Price Performance
CBZ opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44.
Institutional Trading of CBIZ
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBIZ (CBZ)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.