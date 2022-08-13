Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe Sells 4,700 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DUK stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Duke Energy by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after buying an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after buying an additional 758,883 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

