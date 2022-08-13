Barrington Research Comments on CSW Industrials, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CSW Industrials in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for CSW Industrials’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CSW Industrials’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSWI opened at $142.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average is $111.67.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 153.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $443,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

