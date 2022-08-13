Insider Buying: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at $197,194,115.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MGPI opened at $110.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.01. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $111.37.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,752,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

