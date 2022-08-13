Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,405,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,306,887.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $855,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $704,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $459,500.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $434,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $917,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $354,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $272,463.30.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $565,600.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $611,100.00.

VIZIO Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter valued at $15,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in VIZIO by 33.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $8,811,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,127,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 592,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

