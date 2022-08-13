FY2023 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Lowered by Analyst

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.16 million.

K-Bro Linen Stock Up 2.2 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.00.

KBL stock opened at C$33.15 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$29.60 and a twelve month high of C$42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$355.24 million and a PE ratio of 53.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at K-Bro Linen

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total value of C$26,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at C$89,609.60.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 193.55%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

