Contrasting Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) & Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) and Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Secom and Voyager Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secom 0 0 0 0 N/A Voyager Digital 0 4 3 0 2.43

Voyager Digital has a consensus price target of $18.15, indicating a potential upside of 7,721.12%. Given Voyager Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Voyager Digital is more favorable than Secom.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secom $9.35 billion 1.69 $839.04 million $0.88 19.26 Voyager Digital $175.06 million 0.26 -$51.49 million ($0.30) -0.77

This table compares Secom and Voyager Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Secom has higher revenue and earnings than Voyager Digital. Voyager Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Secom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Secom and Voyager Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secom 8.60% 6.98% 4.63% Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.41% -1.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Secom beats Voyager Digital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Secom

(Get Rating)

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences. This segment also provides maintenance services. The company's Medical Services segment offers home medical services; operates general hospital, pharmacies, and residences for seniors; provides electronic medical report systems; health and preventative care services; and sells medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. Its Insurance Services Segment provides fire insurance, automobile insurance, and cancer treatment insurance services. The company's Geospatial Information Services segment provides geospatial information services to public-sector entities, including national and local governments; private sector customers; and to overseas government agencies. Its BPO and ICT Services segment offers data center services, disaster preparedness services, BCP support services, information security services, cloud-based services, and BPO services. The Real Estate and Other Services segment engages in development and sale of condominiums equipped with distinctive security and disaster preparedness features, as well as real estate leasing, construction, installation, and other services. The company also offers electrical engineering, general office, credit, clerical, and software development services; sells security and water-treatment equipment; operates PFI correctional facilities, restaurants and shops at medical facilities; and provides lifestyle support and car maintains services, as well as sells and maintains freight elevators. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Voyager Digital

(Get Rating)

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

