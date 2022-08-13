Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 5,980 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of GrowGeneration worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,791,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 218,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 681,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 429,204 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 387.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 639,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 508,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

GrowGeneration Stock Up 5.7 %

GRWG opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

