Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 75,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $2,597,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,532,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00.

RUN stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 2.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sunrun by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32,381 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Sunrun by 25.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 400,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,979 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Sunrun by 3.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,143,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,441,000 after purchasing an additional 119,416 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in Sunrun by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 2,053,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Sunrun by 163.5% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

