Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 118 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,913,000 after acquiring an additional 118,048 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,743,000 after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSA Safety Trading Up 2.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of MSA opened at $131.47 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.89 and a 1 year high of $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.89 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 180.39%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.