Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Northwest Natural worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Insider Activity

Northwest Natural Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.51%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

