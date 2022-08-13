Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,166 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Rogers worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Rogers by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Rogers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE ROG opened at $269.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.19 and a 200-day moving average of $268.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.34. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $178.43 and a 52-week high of $274.51.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

