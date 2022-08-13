Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of MYR Group worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $98.81 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.10.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $708.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.15 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYRG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other MYR Group news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $376,146.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,785.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

