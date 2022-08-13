East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

