Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,966 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Sunrun by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 185,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Performance

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 428,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,844,589 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

