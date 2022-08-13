Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,604 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 320.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

CHWY stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.30 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $1,012,753.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $4,219,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,643,013.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,012,753.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,536.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

