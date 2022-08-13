Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,776 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,030 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of BOK Financial worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 1,572.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,456.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,456.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,577,055. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $94.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens upped their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

