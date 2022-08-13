Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 110 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $143.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.