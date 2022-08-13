Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,568,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after buying an additional 348,165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 622,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after buying an additional 291,295 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,525,000. Finally, HHR Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 378.5% during the first quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC now owns 271,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after buying an additional 214,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $83.78 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

