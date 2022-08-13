Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,910 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.93% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF in the first quarter worth $114,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89. Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $95.37.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.