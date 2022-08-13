Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 1,942 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $17,905,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 55.4% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE KD opened at $11.27 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
