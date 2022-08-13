Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 1,942 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $17,905,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 55.4% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kyndryl news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,146,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $11.27 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

