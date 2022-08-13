VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 102.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.80% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HAP opened at $49.22 on Friday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40.

