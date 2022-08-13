Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,814 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 33.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $100.07 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.31 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.22.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

