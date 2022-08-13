Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vericel worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $28.13 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 1.98.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vericel to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

