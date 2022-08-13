Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,089 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 5.59% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth approximately $1,815,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA NJUL opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $48.33.

