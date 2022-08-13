Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,645 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80.

