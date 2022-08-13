Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,883,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,009,629 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 2.1 %

REXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of REXR opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.11. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.63%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

