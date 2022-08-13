Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of MGE Energy worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,172,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,069,000 after purchasing an additional 186,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 54,844 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,835,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 22,912 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.82%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

