Barclays Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$19.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s current price.

EFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.17.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$17.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.00. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$10.99 and a 12 month high of C$17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

