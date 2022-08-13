Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,054 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.
In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,409 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
