Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $878,000 Holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) by 172.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,559 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CURO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CURO Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CURO Group to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $310.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.64%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

