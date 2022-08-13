Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 287 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,728,000 after purchasing an additional 287,654 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,214,000 after purchasing an additional 777,000 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $94,152,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,862,000 after purchasing an additional 64,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 746,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,881,000 after purchasing an additional 144,674 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $151.42 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

