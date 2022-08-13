ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in ePlus by 15.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ePlus by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ePlus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ePlus

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $553,496.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.