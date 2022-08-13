Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBIN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 260,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 110,125 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 35,088 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 54.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 45.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.53%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

