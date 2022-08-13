Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Update

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 194.0% from the July 15th total of 986,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

CGAU opened at $5.19 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

CGAU has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

