Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,237 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in General Electric by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

GE stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.55. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

