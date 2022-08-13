Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 36,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 807,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 55,575 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 4.7 %

NOVA opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 2.33. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,999 shares of company stock worth $4,635,505 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.