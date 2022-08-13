Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 139.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Shares of DFIN opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $52.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17.
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
