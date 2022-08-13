Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 139.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $125,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $3,131,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,299.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $125,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,105 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFIN opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $52.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

