Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $139.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.79. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

