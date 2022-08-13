APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Up 107.9% in July

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 107.9% from the July 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APT Systems Stock Up 15.6 %

OTCMKTS:APTY opened at 0.00 on Friday. APT Systems has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.03.

About APT Systems

APT Systems, Inc operates as a fintech company which creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for the financial markets for delivery on handheld devices. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

