Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ULCC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Frontier Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its stake in Frontier Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Frontier Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

