Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Update

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 796,600 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the July 15th total of 1,586,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Aleafia Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Aleafia Health alerts:

Aleafia Health Stock Performance

ALEAF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Aleafia Health has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc operates as a cannabis health and wellness products and services company in Canada and internationally. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, and vape cartridges, as well as bath products. In addition, the company owns and operates a virtual network of medical cannabis clinics staffed through physicians and nurse practitioners; and operates education centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.