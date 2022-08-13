Craig Hallum Lowers TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target to $85.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.62% from the stock’s current price.

TTEC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on TTEC to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Trading Down 1.3 %

TTEC opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. TTEC has a 52 week low of $58.11 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.