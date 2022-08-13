Citigroup Trims 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Target Price to $65.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.38.

10x Genomics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $191.15. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.83.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290 over the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,378,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,732,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,213,000 after purchasing an additional 178,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 50.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,195,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 6.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,603,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,452,000 after purchasing an additional 211,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

