Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $180.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.79. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

