Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 1,120 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,234,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,646,000 after buying an additional 69,791 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,340,000 after buying an additional 159,265 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,531,000 after buying an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,664,000 after buying an additional 141,423 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 818,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,758,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BL. Bank of America lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities dropped their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.03. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock worth $287,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

