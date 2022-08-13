Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 2.3 %

RHP stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.26 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.